Erica Nlewedim Lands Ambassadorial Deal With Deshapeables

Congratulations to Erica Nlewedim!

The actress has landed a new deal with shapeawear company, Deshapeables, which had signed her colleague from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show–Nengi Rebecca Hampson.

Erica Nlewedim’s deal comes weeks after she announced that she would like to work on her weight and curb her unhealthy deity.

“Right on time for the “new year new me” fit fam life,” she says about the new deal on her Twitter. And fans are super glad for her.

See the commercial below:

