Erica Nlewedim Has Been Disqualified From the #BBNaija House!

Erica Nlewedim has been kicked out of the Big Brother Naija show.

Recall that the housemate got into a fight with Laycon who had spread stories in the house about how she severally tried to kiss Erica. Erica had admitted that she only attempted once when she was wasted from excessive drinking, and so was surprised to hear Laycon’s allegation.

Last night, after they came out from the party venue, she confronted him, and this led to one of the messiest nights in the history of BBNaija, during which she spoke about her family, her unresolved trauma. The mental breakdown was too heartbreaking for many people.

Now, Big Brother has said her actions were against the house rules, which was why he has decided to disqualify her from the show.

Before she left, she apologised to Big Brother and the house for her action, before walking away.

See the heartbreaking video of her exit below:

Fuck I thought I could take it but I can’t take it anymore😭😭😭😭😭. My baby😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️. It is well with you baby #Bbnaija #bbnaijalockdown2020 #Erica pic.twitter.com/9by36DXzY6 — Bervelyn (@Bervelynnnnnn) September 6, 2020

