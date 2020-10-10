Erica Nlewedim Hands out Food to #EndSARS Protesters in Lagos

Erica Nlewedim has joined the list of celebrities who have taken to the streets to call for the end of the controversial arm of the Nigeria Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has been accused of being a menace to Nigerians.

The protests have since spread across the country and abroad, with stars like John Boyega and Genevieve Nnajia, adding their voices to the cause. And today, fans spotted Erica Nlewedim at the Lekki/Ikoyi protest area, giving out food to the masses.

See the video below:

