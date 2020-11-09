Erica Nlewedim Encourages Fans to Vote for Kiddwaya: “It Fits His Brand Better”

Kiddwaya has been incredibly supportive of Erica Nlewedim’s endeavors; days ago, he told his fans to vote for her for the Blvck Womxn Award, which she eventually won.

Now, she is returning the favour.

The Big Brother Naija stars were recently nominated for the Peace Legend Award alongside their Big Brother Naija cohorts.

As usual, Kidd asked fans to vote for Erica, but she turned the offer down.

“Lol thanks Kidd but this particular award fits you more than me, #Elites don’t you think think it fits his brand better?” she wrote.

She continued in another post: “If you know me you’ll know I’m very particular about my acting career, this particular award is not for me, it suits his personality and hosting career more, so let’s make sure he wins this!”

See the exchange:

