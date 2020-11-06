Erica Nlewedim Drags Troll Who Slut-Shamed Her and It’s EPIC

Erica Nlewedim has never been one to brawl with trolls on social media, but she called out one of them who had unkind things to say about her body.

The actress shared a stunning new photo of herself on Twitter, and while many people had kind things to say, a man hopped into her mention to accuse her of having “indiscriminate sex” and other horrible things.

“Your body, the body you exposed on national television, with your talent of having indiscriminate sex. Please, turn a new live. Your personality is stinking,” the troll said.

And Erica replied to by correcting the troll’s grammatical error.

See the tweet and the drama that followed it:

My body, my talent, my cash all real I’m a triple threat pic.twitter.com/doj72Q2QdY — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 6, 2020

