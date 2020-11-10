Erica Nlewedim Drags Her and Kiddwaya’s Fans, Says They Annoy Her “A Lot”

ukamaka

Erica Nlewedim had a lot to say to her #Kiddrica fans yesterday on Twitter.

It is unclear what led to the drama, but the actress hopped onto her page to berate the fans who have been rooting for her and Kiddwaya.

First she said her family is made up of only Elites. And when a fan asked if the #Kiddrica family annoys her, she replied: “Yes, a lot.”

Then, she reiterated that the only fans she recognises are her Elites.

See the tweets:

