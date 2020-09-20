Erica Nlewedim Confirms Her “Mother of All Interviews” With Ovation Magazine Tonight

Finally, the Erica Nlewedim interview we have all been waiting for!

Yesterday, Dele Momodu, the CEO of Ovation Magazine, took to his social media to announce that he would be interviewing Erica Nlewedim–the ex-BBNaija housemate who has become the darling of Africa.

While some fans were excited by the news, some were worried because neither Erica Nlewedim nor her team confirmed the story.

Now, she has done so and everyone can’t wait for the interview to begin. Check out the posts below:

