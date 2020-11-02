Erica Nlewedim Bags Two Awards at Blvck Womxn Worldwide Event

Congratulations to Erica Nlewedim!

Last night, the actress took home the Humanitarian Award and the Performance Artist of the Year Award organised by Blvck Womxn Worldwide, based in Los Angeles, California.

See her announcement here.

About the organisation:

Blvck Womxn Worldwide is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established for the advancement of Blvck womxn in all walks of life. Our dedicated team of members and volunteers work to connect Blvck womxn with the support and resources required for personal and professional success. Our mission is to accelerate the growth of Blvck womxn in motion, by building a global community where we are seen and celebrated. Our unique platform and curriculum drive connection, mentorship, sisterhood, and solutions for Blvck womxn wherever we may be. Our goal is to build a global network of opportunity that is 100% powered by #BlvckGirlMagic.

