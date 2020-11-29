Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya Surprise #HouseSalone Housemates in Sierra Leone

Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya finally surprised the housemates at the ongoing House Salone reality TV show in Sierra Leone, where they are currently visiting.

Recall that the duo brought Freetown to a standstill where they are currently guests on the country’s reality Tv show. The welcome was so shocking, so rousing, that it made news headlines in the country.

Yesterday, they showed up toward the end of the Saturday Night party to the excitement of the housemates and even fans following the show on social media.

See some of the videos from the visit:

September 19th 2020 we thank you oh. For everything that happened that day we thank you oh. #KiddricaXHMSalone pic.twitter.com/YNcZqCZ4lV — Proud Elite⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Bloomiesmeadows) November 29, 2020

Omoh i don't want them to go back to their lodge today. lol#KiddRicaXHMSalone pic.twitter.com/5TvnKJqtno — TEWAN🇲🇺 (@tewannyong) November 28, 2020

Kidd was asked why he was attracted to Erica #KiddricaxHMSalone pic.twitter.com/l18TIe15aU — Eki || Elite Defense (@ekiloui) November 29, 2020

Here’s what fans think about the visit:

Erica is so polite, so intelligent so professional, so in control such a boss chick, anyone who ever opened their mouth to call her emotionally unintelligent shame on u, she has disgraced u tonight. Erica u are doing well love keep going, we stan👏 #KiddricaXHMSalone — Pamzyyy (@pamziness) November 29, 2020

My highlight today is how Erica went into the house to get to know them. She made sure they sold themselves to Africa. In life we get very little opportunities, always take it She could’ve partied and left but She knew the opportunity was better than partying #KiddricaXHMSalone — Ronke (@Ronke_z) November 29, 2020

Erica actually downplayed her intellectual capacity to accommodate so many people. She’s an actual genius #KiddricaXHMSalone — Ñ3RD™️ (@boss_toria) November 29, 2020

Kidd is spitting wisdom right now🔥 Kidd: If you're pretending inside the show, you have to keep pretending outside the house and you're going to get tired#KiddricaXHMSalone — Yvette of Sierra Leone 🇸🇱🔥 (@AuduYvette) November 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

