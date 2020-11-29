Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya Surprise #HouseSalone Housemates in Sierra Leone

Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya finally surprised the housemates at the ongoing House Salone reality TV show in Sierra Leone, where they are currently visiting.

Recall that the duo brought Freetown to a standstill where they are currently guests on the country’s reality Tv show. The welcome was so shocking, so rousing, that it made news headlines in the country.

Yesterday, they showed up toward the end of the Saturday Night party to the excitement of the housemates and even fans following the show on social media.

See some of the videos from the visit:

Here’s what fans think about the visit:

