Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya Lauded as Nigeria’s Biggest Reality TV Export

Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya are currently visiting Sierra Leone where they will appear as guests at the House Salome reality TV show.

The TV show, very similar to the just-concluded Ultimate Love show in Nigeria is for couples, and as the show nears the grand finale, the producers thought to invite Erica and Kiddwaya, whose love story wowed many people during their stay at the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Now, they are in Sierra Leone and TV stations are airing their visit, showering them with praises.

See snapshots of them in the country and the reactions:

