Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya Break the Internet With New Videos

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya Break the Internet With New Videos

Everyone is talking about Erica Nlewedim and her partner Kiddwaya.

The duo were spotted together at Mercy Eke’s birthday bash, where they were joined by other Big Brother Naija fans. And from the Instagram Stories, everyone kept talking about Erica, even Mercy Eke herself, who declared the actress “a star.”

Erica also shared videos of herself with Kiddwaya, and although the duo appear to be in a relationship, they both have yet to make make their status public.

Check out their videos below and what people think:

, ,

Related Posts

Drake Gifts DJ Khaled a Diamond-Encrusted Pendant Featuring Owl and Lion

September 30, 2020

Burna Boy’s Mom and Sister Curate a Playlist for Spotify

September 30, 2020

Mercy Eke Tells Kiddwaya to “Choke” Her in Hilarious New Video

September 30, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply