Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya Break the Internet With New Videos

Everyone is talking about Erica Nlewedim and her partner Kiddwaya.

The duo were spotted together at Mercy Eke’s birthday bash, where they were joined by other Big Brother Naija fans. And from the Instagram Stories, everyone kept talking about Erica, even Mercy Eke herself, who declared the actress “a star.”

Erica also shared videos of herself with Kiddwaya, and although the duo appear to be in a relationship, they both have yet to make make their status public.

Check out their videos below and what people think:

One of my highlights of tonight 😂😂😂😂😂 thank you for slapping that Erica we all hate that hand rubbish 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7x9UtIU4l9 — Daniella 🥰🥰❄💎 KEW🌟💸 (@DaniUloko) September 30, 2020

Mercy already linking up stylists for Erica. This is how queens lift each other up. That’s why she stays winning. #EricaOurPride #MercyEkeSweet27 pic.twitter.com/rSUKMd1mBT — Taiye (@GodswillTaiye) September 29, 2020

Sholzy said "Everybody is just shouting Erica Erica" 😂💕 — Zode™ ⭐ (@ProfZode) September 29, 2020

Kiddwaya hasn’t taken his eyes off Erica for a minute. He’s serving drinks and still managing to peep to see who’s hugging his babe too tightly. Cos Erica na huge spec. Person fit carry am run — The Lazy Chef 👨🏽‍🍳 (@TheLazyCheff) September 29, 2020

The party don turn industry night. Make I find way dey go my house Mbok 🏃🏽 Erica almost stole the show. Everyone wanted to hug the babe 😭 — The Lazy Chef 👨🏽‍🍳 (@TheLazyCheff) September 29, 2020

The chemistry between Erica and Kidd. How they’re always subconsciously reaching out for each other. The light touches. The almost imperceptible glances. The protectiveness. You can’t fake that shit. >>>>❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZFVnY6qlpq — Chidi Okereke ⚔️ (@Chydee) September 30, 2020

