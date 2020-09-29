Erica Nlewedim Addresses the Laycon ‘SC’ Drama, Kiddwaya & More in New Video

Erica Nlewedim has shared a new video in which she addressed allegations that she knew about Laycon’s health condition, and her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house, her relationship with Kiddwaya, and more.

She captioned the 9-minute video:

ERICA’S DIARY

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ERICA NLEWEDIM, her time in the house and plans moving on.

Since I got out of the house, there have been many unanswered questions about me, my feelings after disqualification, time in the house, relationships outside the house and plans moving ahead.

This covers everything you need to know.

To all my elites, I cannot be less grateful to you all. I am very excited to be restarting a beautiful journey with you all around me.

The love, care and support you’ve showered me already can last me a lifetime.

I love you guys so much and cannot wait to take you all along with my growth process and plans.

Erica Nlewedim is here and READY to take over the world.