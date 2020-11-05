Erica Mena Shares First Photos of Her Beautiful Daughter Amidst Divorce Rumours

Erica Mena has finally revealed the face of her beautiful daughter with husband, Safaree Samuels amidst divorce rumours.

The mother of two shared photos of her 9-month-old baby whom she welcomed on February 3, 2020, calling her the best part of 2020.

The photos show the cutie dressed up in an animal print ensemble with a matching head band as Mum, Erica Mena captioned the shot,

“The BEST part of 2020. My Safire Majesty”.

In the last two months,there have been rumours flying around that Erica Mena and her husband Safaree Samuels have called it quits with the duo unfollowing each other on social media.

Safaree seemed to confirm this speculation after he posted a picture of himself by his Rolls Royce, tagging divorce court and captioning it;

“BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right”.

