Erica Mena Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Safaree

Congratulations to Erica Mena and Safaree!

The duo have welcomed a new baby girl, and Safaree shared the excited news on Instagram while holding his baby girls tiny little hand.

“These pass 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!!” he shared with his followers. “I’m a part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here.”

He also revealed that he had to cancel a show due to his wife’s water breaking. “Sorry to everyone who came out to see me in Rhode Island last night,” he captioned the photo. “But as I was getting ready to leave my wife’s water broke.”

This is the couples first child together, and Erica is also mom to a son named King Conde.