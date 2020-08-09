Eric and Tochi Have Been Evicted from the Big Brother House

It was a double eviction night on the Big Brother Naija Lockdown live eviction show as Eric and Tochi have come to the end of their time in the house

Eric and Tochi were the third and fourth contestants to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

The duo who were 2 of the 4 housemates with the lowest votes by viewers’ voting choice, join Ka3na and Lilo who left the house on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Kaisha, Trickytee, Eric and Tochi were all up for possible eviction, however at the end of the nomination process by the housemates, Eric and Tochi came to the end of their journey.

