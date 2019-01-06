Epic Moment Burna Boy’s Mum Accepts His SoundCity MVP Award: Watch

Burna Boy’s mum, Bose Ogulu, is one amazing woman.

Last night at the 2019 SoundCity MVP Awards, the proud momager walked up to the stage to accept his award on his behalf, and she had some words for his fans and critics.

“Dem say he dey craze he no normal, [but] thank you SoundCity for enthroning talent tonight,” she began, “Burna is out of the country. Thank you to the fans who have hung around through thick and thin. Thank you for 2018. 2019, expect more madness.”

Watch the video below:

Reacting to his mother’s performance, Burna described her as “special,” before thanking all those who continue to stand by his side.

See his tweets:

