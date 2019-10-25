Enyinna Nwigwe Speaks About His Role in “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free”

Enyinna Nwigwe recently sat down with the folks at Bellanija for a chat, during which he spoke about his role in the much-anticipated film, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.
Per the outlet, the actor plays the role of “Obinna Omego” in the sequel to Nollywood classic Living in Bondage. And in this chat, he speaks about his greatest challenge acting the role, what he loves the most about his character, and more.
‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ is the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke‘s mysterious son, and his vaunting quest for the big life, one that he would do whatever it took to realize.
See the interview below:
View this post on Instagram
@a_yinna talks to us about his role in #Livinginbondagethesequel as well as his expectations. #Livinginbondage hits the cinemas from November 8th. . Living in Bondage: Breaking free is created by @playnetworkafr in conjunction with Native Filmworks. . Executive producer: @charlesofplay Producer: @stevegukas Directed by @ramseynouah Line Producer: @chrisodeh . #BreakingFree #Livinginbondage #Nollywood
The film hits the cinemas on November 8.