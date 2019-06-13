Enyimba Win Record Eighth Nigerian Title

Enyimba International have emerged champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) again after they thrashed Akwa United 3-0 on Wednesday in their last game of the championship playoffs taking place in Lagos.

Rueben Bala gave the People’s Elephant the lead in the first half before second-half goals from Stanley Dimgba and Abdulrahman Bashir sealed the maximum points for Enyimba as they took their tally to 12 points from five games.

With the 3-0 win, Enyimba finished on 12 points in the Super Six and are the NPFL champions with a record eighth league title.

The Aba-based team will represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League, alongside Kano Pillars, who finished second in the playoffs after downing Lobi Stars 1-0.

Seven-time champions, Enugu Rangers, will feature in the Caf Confederations Cup after finishing third.

