Enyimba plead for release of kidnapped players

Nigerian League side Enyimba FC of Aba has called on Nigerians to pray for the release of their player, Ekundayo Ojo, and Abia Comets’ Benjamin Iluyomade, who were kidnapped on Sunday in Ipele town on the Benin-Akure Expressway, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The players were going on a Covid-19 forced vacation following the suspension of football by the League Management Company (LMC).

The kidnappers on Monday demanded N20 million ransom for the release of the players, who were former players of the Sunshine Stars FC of Akure.

But an Enyimba source told The Guardian that the club was in touch with the family to secure their release.

“We are praying the kidnappers to release the players soon so that they will reunite with their families.

“I hope you understand that this is not what I should be talking about in the media because we don’t want to endanger their lives more. But we are liaising with the family for their safe return,” he said.

A member of the Ojo family revealed on Monday that the kidnappers had contacted them and initially demanded N100 million as ransom before reducing it to N20 million.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident, said the police were already on the trail of the hoodlums.

He said one of the players, who managed to escape, had been rescued by the police.