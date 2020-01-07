Enyimba fire coach Abd’allah after Plateau thrashing

Reigning Nigerian Premier Football League champions Enyimba FC on Monday sacked its head coach, Usman Abd’allah.

Abd’allah was binned less than 24hrs after the club were hammered 4-0 away to league Leaders Plateau United in Jos on Sunday.

After the humiliating drubbing, The Peoples Elephant found themselves languishing in 13th place on the table after ten matches with just four wins.

In a statement released Monday, the club said the sack is with immediate effect.

“After a string of disappointing results the club believes it must set a new course now and regain its competitive edge, domestically and on the continent,” the statement read.

The club also announced that in the interim, Fatai Osho will take over the head coach duties.

Chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, said the decision was not taken in a haste.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, nor in haste.

“Results and performances since the start of this season have been very unimpressive and the club must take action to forestall further setbacks.

“We are speaking to the players too and they must do better otherwise there will be consequences. As Enyimba we are committed to earning positive results always and we can’t accept nothing less.”

The Club wished Coach Usman Abd’allah the best for the future and thank him for his service.

Abdallah led Enyimba to the NPFL title last year as they won the post season super six but has often been critisized for lack of fluid football by the fans.