Enugu Rangers striker, Ifeanyi George, dies in car accident

Nigerian football has been thrust into mourning after Enugu Rangers International striker Ifeanyi George was killed in an accident on his way to Lagos Sunday morning.

Sources claim that his car ran under the container body of a trailer with no one to pull it out.

Same sources also added that one Ibrahim of Enugu Ranger’s Feeder team and a friend to Ifeanyi George survived the crash and is currently receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

The accident comes as the League Management Company (LMC) announced a suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

More to follow…