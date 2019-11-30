Enugu Match: Rangers assures fans of a win over Pyramid FC in CAF Confederation Cup

Rangers International FC’s Norbert Okolie, media chief in Enugu, assured club fans of a convincing victory over his opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup, Pyramid FC of Egypt on Sunday. The Rangers will trade tackles with Pyramid FC of Egypt in the opening game of the current Confederation Cup group stage in Enugu. The club’s media chief, Norbert Okolie, said in a conversation with the Nigerian news agency on Friday in Enugu. “We are well prepared for Sunday’s game and I know that people will worry about our preparation. The Rangers are at the top of the game and while I’m talking to you, we’ve had some workouts under the new technical advisor, Salisu Yusuf. “I’m sure the players are quickly getting acquainted with the coach’s new tactics. “The coach made it clear during his first day of training that football was a simple matter and that he would present one or two tactics,” he said.

Okolie said that his discussion with the players after his training on Thursday showed that they were already on a page with the tactics of the technical team. “My discussion with some of Thursday’s players showed that the coach’s tactics are easy and simple to apply. The players assured me that they would do everything the coach told them to get out of the precarious situation in which the club is located. “As for me, the management, the technical team, and the players have nothing to fear from the Egyptian team visiting. “I urge our fans to come together en masse to encourage our beloved club to win against Pyramid and the players are ready to smile,” Okolie said. NAN reports that the Rangers are facing the pyramid, Al Masary football club in Egypt and FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania in group A. This is a match some NetBet fans said they are hopeful of a win.

He recalled that the international football club Enugu Rangers lost Sunday 1-0 to Mountain of Fire and Miracle (MFM) of Lagos in the Professional Football League of Nigeria (NPFL) played in Enugu. MFM Kenedinum Chuks scored the only goal in the 45th minute before half-time. The Rangers, who have lost several scoring opportunities in the game since the worst was the last foul that hit the wood. Tony Bulus, coach of the MFM, said after the match that the match worked perfectly for them.

“It’s nice to go home with a win while working with the Rangers in 2016 when they won the league.” The Rangers team is a good club in Nigeria and even on the continent, but football is dynamic. Bulus said his knowledge of the Rangers helped him develop an appropriate tactic to achieve a positive result for his team. The coach congratulated his team for winning two victories in two games away from the current season.

In the same vein, Makurdi’s Lobi Stars football club beat Kano Pillars FC 1-0 on Sunday in a game of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) played in Kano. The match was held in camera at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano. The match was one of three in-camera matches to punish the home team during the invasion of fans on the field during their Super Six match against Enugu Rangers FC in Lagos.

According to the Nigeria News Agency, Lobi stars scored in the 63rd minute thanks to Douglas Achiv after a defensive mistake by the Pillars. Reacting, Ibrahim Musa, the Pillars coach, said the defeat was due in part to the lack of local fans, who usually play a big role in the team’s motivation for victory. “The absence of our fans affects our team, especially at home games, because we drew with Rivers United, but it’s not an excuse to lose points,” he said. a post-match conference.

The coach said his team’s goal in the second half gave visitors more confidence. However, he said his team would defeat the newly promoted Golden Stars Jigawa Wednesday in Kano to restore the confidence of their fans. Lobi head coach Gbenga Ogunbote said his team played and took advantage of the pressure on the home team to win. We know that the pillars are good and an experienced team and want to win. They drew their first home game against Rivers. So we had to play with his psychology, “he said.