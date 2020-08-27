Enugu Massacre: IPOB vows to defend its members henceforth

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has regretted the recent killing of its members in Enugu, Enugu State saying that they fell in defence of freedom.

Kanu warned that all the people that participated or assisted in the unlawful taking of the lives of any Biafran will “thenceforth be adequately requited through every lawful means available to the group.”

In an open letter to its members, the IPOB leader said: “As the formidable family of IPOB Worldwide continues to mourn our braves – the #Enugu21 who fell in Defence of Freedom, I bring you the sincerest words of comfort and fortitude from the very depths of my heart.

“I recognize the enormous burden this struggle has brought on our members and those that are not members but support what we do. Our various nuclear families have also suffered untold. I comfort and condole you all.

“The burden of restoring Biafra is herculean and it crystallizes in the constant danger of being killed by wanton acts of Nigerian State terror unleashed by a terrorist Federal government that has successfully cowed our elected and non-elected leaders.

“Since it’s now clear that those that call themselves your leaders are imprisoned by fear, I say to you – fear not; for victory and succor shall be ours in no distant future and any Biafran blood lost in this epic struggle will be requited manifold.

“In my most private moments – when I reflect on this struggle and its fallouts – I have often been tempted, like Christ, to ask that this cup be passed from me. I’m sure you all feel the same in many fleeting moments of despair that is common with the fragile human spirit.”

He called for all-round perseverance, noting that it’s only through the sheer will of the human mind and the indomitable spirit to free themselves that they can be taken seriously.

Kanu added: “Yet, even as a mere mortal, I dare not relent because I know for sure that mine is a divine and generational call. I know that I must make this personal sacrifice for the collective and eternal good of our people. I ask you all to do the same, even as it is a great burden. A burden borne in blood, honor and self-denial.

“Yes, it’s true that we have no guns and no army but in the minds of our members lies the greatest weapon of all – the will to be free from domination and terror, the will to succeed, the will to survive, and the will to build one of the greatest nations that the world is yet to see. And soon to see.

“The Biafra that lies in your spirit, the Biafra that propels you to agitate – is the greatest weapon, far greater than any guns, bullets and battle tanks. Be strengthened in the assurance that you are not alone. You are a legion.

“And to those of you – Biafran or not – who have chosen the path of indifference to the human carnage and fratricide that has become Nigeria of this era, I leave you with the poignant words of Elie Wiesel, who said: ‘Indifference is not a response. Indifference is always the friend of the enemy, for it benefits the aggressor – never his victim – whose pain is magnified when he or she feels forgotten. And in denying their humanity, we betray our own’.

“Mr Wiesel captures the true essence of true Biafrans. We are not indifferent. We are not indifferent to our own cause to be free, and the supreme sacrifices some of us have made, and still counting. It’s now up to compatriot humanity to enable us or deny their humanity by betraying us.”

Kanu called on his members to find solace on the fact that those killed did not die in vain.

“They died in honor, they fell in defense of freedom and their precious blood will be best requited by our collective and abiding resolve to never back down until Biafra is restored.”

