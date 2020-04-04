 Enugu Health Commissioner is dead

The Enugu State commissioner for health, Prof Anthony Ugochukwu, is dead.

According to a state official, Prof Ugochukwu, who hailed from Oji River, died Friday night at Memphys Hospital, Enugu.

Confirming the news, the member representing Oji River state constituency in the Enugu House of Assembly, Jeff Mbah, described the late surgeon as a genius and a technocrat.

“He is a great loss to both Enugu state and Nigeria,” he said.

“We are talking about a renowned professor of surgery who has a lot to offer in turning around out health sector. It’s a terrible blow.”

Mr Mbah stated that the commissioner just came back from the United States and was doing fine before the sudden death.

Sources however claimed Mr Ugochukwu had been sick from his days as provost, College of Medicine – though he recovered to work as commissioner.