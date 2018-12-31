Enugu Gov Visits Scene of Tanker Explosion

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has visited the scene of the tanker explosion.

The south-east capital was rocked by the major explosion at a petrol station on Nike Lake road in Abakpa, Enugu East Local Government Area.

According to an eyewitness, the blast was triggered by a cooking gas tanker loading products at about 9 am this morning.

The petrol station has been gutted by the inferno which also spread to nearby shops, vehicles and houses before the intervention of the state fire service.