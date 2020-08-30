Enugu Airport reopens after one-year closure

Ahead of Sunday’s reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the first aircraft successfully landed on the new runway on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The premier airport in the south-east region was shut down last year for a major repair and extension of the runway from one to three kilometres.

At about 5:00 p.m. yesterday, an aircraft conveying the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, landed at the airport.

An elated Sirika told journalists that all was now set for the reopening of the airport.

“Yes, the first aircraft landed today, and the minister was on board,” he said while responding to question from journalists.

Also on board the flight was billionaire business mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, who told the media: “We thank President Buhari, this shows that he loves Ndigbo.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

