Entrepreneurship will Bring you Unhappiness, Jason Njoku Reveals

Tofunmi OluwashinaUncategorizedNo Comment on Entrepreneurship will Bring you Unhappiness, Jason Njoku Reveals

Tech entrepreneur, Jason Njoku has revealed that he wants his kids to be happy therefore, he will it be encouraging them to tow the entrepreneurial line.

The father of three and Iroko TV Boss, took to Twitter to share his thoughts, revealing that entrepreneurship is not only super hard but can also cause unhappiness.

Jason Njoku noted that it is also  unlikely to make you rich but is sure to grind everything to dust if you follow the path.

“I want my kids to be happy. So definitely not encouraging this entrepreneurship path. It’s super hard. It .at make you rich +very unlikely) but it will more likely than not cause unhappiness. The deep kind. The kind that just grinds everything to dust. I think I need a 15km rum”, he tweeted.

, ,

Related Posts

Banky W is Tired of Bringing Down One Artist to Hype Another

August 14, 2020

Stop Demanding Successful Women Give Whereabouts of Their Vaginas, Kiki Mordi Says

August 14, 2020

Khafi Kareem and Family Tearfully Lay Her Brother, Alex to Rest

July 31, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply