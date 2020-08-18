Entrepreneurship will Bring you Unhappiness, Jason Njoku Reveals

Tech entrepreneur, Jason Njoku has revealed that he wants his kids to be happy therefore, he will it be encouraging them to tow the entrepreneurial line.

The father of three and Iroko TV Boss, took to Twitter to share his thoughts, revealing that entrepreneurship is not only super hard but can also cause unhappiness.

Jason Njoku noted that it is also unlikely to make you rich but is sure to grind everything to dust if you follow the path.

“I want my kids to be happy. So definitely not encouraging this entrepreneurship path. It’s super hard. It .at make you rich +very unlikely) but it will more likely than not cause unhappiness. The deep kind. The kind that just grinds everything to dust. I think I need a 15km rum”, he tweeted.

I want my kids to be happy. So definitely not encouraging this entrepreneurship path. Its super hard. It may make you rich (very unlikely) but it will more likely than not cause unhappiness. The deep kind. The kind that just grinds everything to dust. I think I need a 15km run — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) August 17, 2020

