Enthusiastic Fan Twerks Up a Storm for D’banj in this Racy Video

D’banj and a female fan entertain the crowd yesterday at the Afro Nation Festival in Portugal.
From the singer’s Instagram post, the iconic singer invited the woman now identified at Efia Shemona to join him on stage, during which she twerked so hard that her dress pulled up, revealing her underwear. And D’banj, who is famous for his stage antics, took their performance to the next level by butting his head against the fan’s bum.
Check out the video below:
A HUGE Congratulations to my brother @iamsmade smade and to the whole @afronation Team 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 for this Historical Festival And special thanks To all the wonderful fans and Ac’s that flew from All around the world 🌎 ,especially this Kokolet that added some serious 🔥🔥🔥 on STAGE..we wouldn’t be here without you guys . Obrigado Portugal 🇵🇹 for love. 🙏🙏🙏. NEXT STOP. Manchester 23rd . Birmingham 24th . London 25th August 2019…. @compozers do you think they Ready … 😂🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊