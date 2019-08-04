Enthusiastic Fan Twerks Up a Storm for D’banj in this Racy Video

D’banj and a female fan entertain the crowd yesterday at the Afro Nation Festival in Portugal.

From the singer’s Instagram post, the iconic singer invited the woman now identified at Efia Shemona to join him on stage, during which she twerked so hard that her dress pulled up, revealing her underwear. And D’banj, who is famous for his stage antics, took their performance to the next level by butting his head against the fan’s bum.

Check out the video below:

