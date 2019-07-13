Enough of This! Atiku Reacts to Killing of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 2019 election, has condemned the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the Chairman of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti by suspected herdsmen.

Mrs. Funke Olakunrin was killed when suspected herdsmen attacked two vehicles, one of which belonged to the deceased.

In a statement on his Facebook post, Atiku called on the nation’s security services to initiate a speedy and thorough investigation to bring her killers to book.

The former vice-president also condoled with Pa Faroranti, his family and members of Afenifere.

He further urged the Federal Government to stop the stem of insecurity in the nation adding that peace must return to Nigeria, by every means possible.

“I condemn, in the strongest possible term, the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the Chairman of Afenifere. This is one death too many.

“I call on the security services to initiate a speedy and thorough investigation to bring her killers to book and stem the epidemic of insecurity on our land.

“My prayers and deep compassion go to Chief Reuben Fasoranti, his family and the entire membership of Afenifere.

“My family and I stand shoulder to shoulder with you at this trying time, even as we pray for the repose of Mrs Funke Olakunrin’s soul.

“Peace must return to Nigeria, by every means possible. Enough of this,” Atiku wrote.