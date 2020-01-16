‘Enough of these foolishness’ – Fani-Kayode slams FG over Amotekun

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has lashed out at the Federal Government over its declaration of Southwest security outfit, Amotekun, as illegal.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, declared it illegal, saying the security outfit is not backed by any known law in the land.

But the government’s position has triggered a bitter backlash, with Nobel laureate Prof Wole Soyinka, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) among others criticising the move.

In his reaction, Fani-Kayode via his Twitter handle said the people of Southwest have the right to defend themselves.

He tweeted:

“You killed Funke Olakunrin & thousands of others over the last 4 years. We refused to retaliate, we mourned our dead & shed our tears quietly & with dignity & we hid our pain.

“Now you tell us that we have no right to defend ourselves and that Amotekun must go. To hell with you!”

In another thread of tweets the PDP stalwart said:

“Not surprised that AG said Operation Amotekun is illegal. Anybody that believes that a Govt. whose primary interest is to protect the interest & further the fortunes of the Fulani &their herdsmen would want the sons of Oduduwa to defend themselves against mass murder is naive.

“Whether the FG likes it or not we shall defend ourselves against the barbarity of the Fulani herdsmen & any other terrorist org.. I urge the Governors of the SW to stand firm in their resolve to defend and protect our people. We can no longer allow our people to be butchered.

“AGF Abubakar Malami said that Amotekun is illegal. This is my question to Malami. ( 1 ) What makes Amotekun illegal & Hisbah legal? ( 2 ) what makes civilian JTF legal in north east? ( 3 ) what makes civilian JTF legal in Zamfara, Katsina & Kano? Enough of these foolishness.

“Hisbah Police in NW is ok. Civilian Joint Task Force in NW is ok. Civilian Joint Task Force in NE is ok. Meanwhile IPOB in SE are terrorists and Amotekun in SW is illegal! One day Nigerians will get tired of this bullshit, get sense & free themselves from this bondage.”