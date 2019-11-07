‘Enjoy my nudity’ – woman says after her nude video goes viral

A Burundian feminist has called the bluff of some blackmailers reportedly circulating her nude video on social media.

Judicaelle Irakoze said her suspected blackmailers posted the video to humiliate her and ridicule her women’s rights advocacy.

Irakoze took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday to call the attention of social media users to the alleged blackmail and slut-shaming.

She tweeted:

“There is a video of me naked and dancing. While I don’t remember who shared it and why an account was created to do porn revenge on me. I am not going to apologize for anything. Enjoy my nudity. And I am not the one to slutshame today.

“Every single day, our privacy as women is violated and used to shame and silence us You are in my mentions, using a video of myself naked, to ask me how am I feminist? How grand of patriarchy and their porn revenge! I repeat today I am not the one to slutshame. But enjoy it.”

Although a native of Burundi, Irakoze studied at Massachusetts University, in the United States.

A check on her profile reveals she describes herself as“an ungovernable womanist, your disruptor entrepreneur and a community organizer”

It was also discovered that she is one of the 15 Young Leaders selected by the European Commission Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) as speakers for the European Development Days programme held in Brussels, Belgium earlier this year.

She has been actively involved in advocacy for gender equality and women’s rights across East African countries and South Africa.

