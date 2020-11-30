Eniola Badmus Shuts Down the Internet in 2-Piece Bikini

Eniola Badmus shut down the internet in a leopard print 2-piece bikini that showed off her amazing body.

The plus size actress who has always been under heavy scrutiny and trolling by folks on social media damned them all as she posted up a picture of herself looking real yummy in the early ensemble.

The picture garnered over 90,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments with most of them positive.

Striking a pose poolside on a hot Sunday afternoon, Eniola Badmus captioned the shot;

“Sunday Afternoon at the pool…Happy Sunday guys. #DontComeForMeExceptYpuAreUber”.

