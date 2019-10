Eniola Badmus has never been shy of speaking her mind, and yesterday she addressed trolls who have a penchant for body-shaming her on Instagram.

“Fat is not an insult,” said the actress in her post, adding, “Being called “fat” doesn’t bother me because it’s a simple fact. Yeah, I am fat. I have body fat. And what about it?”

And this has stirred a heartwarming reaction on her Instagram, with many fans agreeing and cheering her on.

See the post below: