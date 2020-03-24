Eniola Badmus Catches Flak for Mingling With Friends Post-UK Return

Eniola Badmus recently from in from the United Kingdom and did not isolate herself from folks as advised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which is why folks are dragging her for filth.

The drama started after the actress wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “Yes I just returned from London and I am fine. I have been indoor since my return and I had to drive my car just to visit a dear friend and return home.”

Folks who follow her activities on social media noted that she was spotted hanging out with Funke Akindele’s family, and this stirred heated reactions, with many people concerned for the Akindele family and everyone Badmus must have come in contact with.

Some Nigerians have also called the NCDC attention to this matter. The actress had yet to address this as at press time.

See her deleted tweet, and what folks are saying about it:

Covid19: "I hope you're taking your car". Eniola Badmus: "Ahh that's true o. You know you can never be too careful" Covid19: "That's my girl". — Bruce Bateman Esq (@sugabillionaire) March 23, 2020

@funkeakindele is in the NCDC orientation video yet she hosted Eniola Badmus who just returned from UK and is supposed to be self-isolating. It’s very irresponsible. Plus, weren’t attendees of AMVCA asked to self-isolate? — The CV Writer (@FunkeOnafuye) March 23, 2020

Eniola Badmus came in from the UK and didn't isolate, went to Funke Akindele's house to play with her kids and still boasting about it on social media? I think she should be picked up immediately. — TA (@tope414) March 23, 2020

We aren't going to let slide the fact that Eniola Badmus flew in from a country with over 5000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has refused to self-isolate. pic.twitter.com/K0dNdk0HDS — M. O. Bamidele (@Femi_Uncensored) March 22, 2020