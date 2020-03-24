Eniola Badmus Catches Flak for Mingling With Friends Post-UK Return

Eniola Badmus recently from in from the United Kingdom and did not isolate herself from folks as advised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which is why folks are dragging her for filth.

The drama started after the actress wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “Yes I just returned from London and I am fine. I have been indoor since my return and I had to drive my car just to visit a dear friend and return home.”

Folks who follow her activities on social media noted that she was spotted hanging out with Funke Akindele’s family, and this stirred heated reactions, with many people concerned for the Akindele family and everyone Badmus must have come in contact with.

Some Nigerians have also called the NCDC attention to this matter. The actress had yet to address this as at press time.

See her deleted tweet, and what folks are saying about it:

