Eniola Badmus Begs Body Shamers Not to Send Her to an Early Grave

Eniola Badmus has taken to her Instagram page to plead with body shamers not to send her to an early grave.

The plus size actress who comes under heavy attack from internet trolls as a result of her size, has disclosed that the bullying of plus sized folks is too much and is the reason why some people go into depression.

Eniola Badmus noted that friends, family and society are all culpable in this act and she’s constantly under immense pressure to lose weight.

She noted that this body is what entertains her audience as well as puts food on her table.

Badmus concluded her plea with the message;

“Members of the public, do not send me to my early grave. Na chubby I chubby I no steal your meat”.

