Eniko Parrish tears up as she discovered hubby Kevin Hart was cheating while pregnant

Eniko Parrish, wife of American comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has opened up about how she discovered her husband was cheating.

The 35-year-old was in tears as she spoke about the actor sleeping with other women in his new Netflix documentary series, ‘Kevin Hart: Don’t F*** This Up.’

She also revealed how allegations that Hart was a victim of extortion had a toll on the family in 2017.

Jonathan Todd Jackson was arrested and charged with extortion at the time but he always denied it, pleaded not guilty and the charge was eventually dropped.

The extortion allegation was abandoned In September 2019, and earlier this month further charges of attempted concealing, selling stolen property and unauthorised use of personal identifying information were also dropped.

Jackson is still facing an additional count of identity theft in the case

Speaking about how it all came to light, Eniko said in episode three of the series:

“How I found out was a DM. I don’t know who it was.

“They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman.”

Parrish continued:

“I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it.

“I called him, I’m crying, I’m like p*****. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f*** did you let that happen?’”

“You publicly humiliated me. Your whole everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day.

“I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.’”

Eniko went on to explain:

“I’m happy that it kind of happened. I get sensitive every time I talk about it.

“He’s f***** up, this was a bad one, this was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it’ll be better.”