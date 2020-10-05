Eniko Hart Shares First Picture of Daughter, Kaori Mai Hart

Eniko Hart is loving being a #GirlMum and has shared the first picture of her daughter, Kaori Mai Hart.

The new mum who welcomed her second child with actor and comedian husband, Kevin Hart, took to her Instagram page to post first picture of her daughter cradled in her arms.

She captioned the sweet shot;

“When your heart literally lives outside your body again. Ori my girl, you are everything I could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light”.

She also shared a picture of the newborn in the arms of her older sibling.

Eniko Hart and Kevin welcomed their second child together on 29 September, 2020. This make it the actor’s fourth child as he has two older kids with ex-wife, Torrei Hart and Eniko’s second child as she is also mother to their son, Kenzo.

