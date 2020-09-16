Eniko Hart Says She’s Done Making Babies

Eniko Hart is expecting her second child, a daughter, with her actor and comedian husband, Kevin Hart and says after she’s birthed this one, she’ll be hanging her boots.

The aspiring model and actress who already has a son , has been taking several maternity pictures in the course of this second pregnancy.

Eniko Hart revealed the reason for this was because she was retiring from the baby making business and wanted to have as many photos as possible on her last hoorah of the pregnancy process.

She shared new pictures from yet another maternity shoot and captioned them;

“Since we’re done making babies, I wanted to get as many maternity shots as possible this time around. This might”ve been look #7? Haha….U either hate it or LOVE IT, I LOVE IT! To be continued.”

