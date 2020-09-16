Eniko Hart Says She’s Done Making Babies

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Eniko Hart Says She’s Done Making Babies

Eniko Hart is expecting her second child, a daughter, with her actor and comedian husband, Kevin Hart and says after she’s birthed this one, she’ll be hanging her boots.

The aspiring model and actress who already has a son , has been taking several maternity pictures in the course of this second pregnancy.

Eniko Hart revealed the reason for this was because she was retiring from the baby making business and wanted to have as many photos as possible on her last hoorah of the pregnancy process.

She shared new pictures from yet another maternity shoot and captioned them;

“Since we’re done making babies, I wanted to get as many maternity shots as possible this time around. This might”ve been look #7? Haha….U either hate it or LOVE IT, I LOVE IT! To be continued.”

, , ,

Related Posts

Tracee Ellis Ross Signs Overall Deal with ABC Signature

September 16, 2020

See T.I and Heiress Strike Cute Poses Together

September 16, 2020

Check out the Cute Video of Khafi and Gedoni Reuniting at the Airport

September 16, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply