Eniko Hart is Gorgeous in Ethereal Maternity Shoot

Eniko Hart is serving major pregnancy goals in new maternity photos.

The model and expectant mother was a vision in an ethereal themed shoot which showed off her glowing self and her growing bump.

Eniko Hart who is set to welcome her daughter any day now with her comedian and actor husband, Kevin Hart was resplendent in a plum dress made of huge volumes of tuelle reminiscent of a Greecian goddess.

Eniko who already has a son, Kenzo, shared the new pictures on her Instagram page letting her baby girl know that she was wished for, longed for, prayed for and will forever be loved.

She also captioned another set of photos;

“The true beauty of a woman is reflected through her soul”.

Check out the images below.

