Eniko Hart Celebrates Kevin Hart’s Birthday with a Collage of Pictures Down Memory Lane

Kevin Hart celebrated his 42nd birthday on Monday, July 6, and his wife, Eniko Hart could not help but celebrate him.

Taking to her Instagram page, the model took a trip down memory lane, sharing a collage of pictures which depicted over 10 years of loving memory between the couple.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY babe!

I took a trip don memory lane this morning and gathered jus a few photos from over the years of us celebrating you! Woo! We def got some time in! LOL! You’ve gotten better, older and wiser over the years. I loved you den and love more of the man that you’ve become. We’ve shared so many memorable moments together..looking forward to celebrating another 10+ years/lifetiime LIVING, LAUGHING & LOVING with you on your birthday!, she wrote.

