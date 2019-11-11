Enhle Mbali Confirms She’s Filed for Divorce From Black Coffee

Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee are really over.

For five months there has been speculation about their marriage, and now the actress has confirmed that she and DJ Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo are getting divorced.

Enhle took to Instagram on Sunday morning to confirm the split, adding that she had been approached by journalists asking about her relationship with Black Coffee and had always refused to comment.

“It has a been a long couple of years for me. In all that, all I ask for is silence. Not for me or for anyone else, but for my children. Everything I have done till this day is to protect my children.”

The star went on to say that she had always strived to be a supportive wife and partner. “It has been a very, very, very rough year, but I still stand tall and proud. It is indeed a situation that no-one wants to see themselves in, but here we are,” she said. “I stand today and fight.”

See her post below: