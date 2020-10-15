EndSWAT: No SARS officer will be part of new team – Police

The police have said that no member of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will be a part of the newly constituted Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.

Two days after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, dissolved the infamous subunit of the force, SARS, he set up a SWAT unit, much to the consternation of Nigerians who have changed their campaign from #EndSARS to #EndSWAT.

But in a bid to throw more light on the new unit set up by the IGP, police spokesman Frank Mba who put out the statement used the phrase ‘Tactical Team’, adding that no operative of SARS will be included in the new team.

He also noted that the operations of the Tactical Team will be strictly intelligence-driven. Members of the new Tactical Team are also expected not to embark on routine patrols.

They are barred from the indiscriminate and unlawful search of phones, laptops, and other smart devices.

Mr. Mba’s communique also states that those who will be members of the new Tactical Team must be free of any pending disciplinary matter especially those that touch on misuse of firearms and abuse of human rights.

It adds that the new Tactical Team will only: “respond to robbery attacks, respond to scenes of weapon-related crimes, rescue operations, and special operations involving high profile crimes”.

