EndSARS: Wizkid Drags President Buhari Over Donald Trump Tweet

Wizkid has joined many Nigerians on social media to protest against the operations of the dreaded police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has severally been accused of police brutality.

The latest protest came after new videos surfaced showing how the operatives harmed and extorted Nigerians, and while many people demanded the scrap of this police unit, the handler of the Twitter page of President Buhari decided to commiserate with President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, who recently tested positive to COVID-19.

This stirred outrage, with many people reminding the President of what’s more important: Nigerian lives.

“Donald trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! Face your country,” he tweeted at the handle.

And he had a lot more to say. See his tweets:

Donald trump is not your business!

Old man! Police/Sarz still killing

Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America!

Face your country !! https://t.co/thxmoYb7VE — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 4, 2020

Mr Governor! I met with you December 2019! You expressed how proud you

are of the entertainment industry and all we do. Pls do something let’s be proud of you too abeg ! #Endsars!! https://t.co/PZoxsSIx5D — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 4, 2020

