EndSARS: Viola Davis Speaks Out Against Police Brutality and Prays for Nigeria

Viola Davis has take to her Instagram to educate her millions of followers on the happenings in Nigerians, and she urged them to pray for the beleaguered country.

In her post, she shared details about the reports of extortion, robbery, harassment and profiling by the notorious tactical unit of the Nigeria Police Force called SARS, which call for disbandment prompted the major protests that have spread across the nation and even abroad.

“Praying for Nigeria! 🇳🇬🙏🏿💛,” said Davis in her post.

