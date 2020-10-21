EndSARS: Tinubu denies role in Lekki Massacre

National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has denied playing a part in the shooting of EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

Speaking in a phone interview with Channels Television, Tinubu criticized the soldiers who allegedly attacked the protesters.

He asked, “Why will they use live bullets?

“I will never, never be part of any carnage. I will never be part of that.”

On claims that he has a share in the ownership of the Lekki Concession Company which manages the tollgate, he said:

“I have no dime, no kobo investment in the tollgate.”

Continuing, the APC chieftain said, “We are about 13 to 14 days into the protests now. Before now, I was being accused and reported to the Presidency that I was behind the protests, that I was a sponsor of the protests.”

Tinubu said he refuted the allegations and “appealed to the youths” and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to respond to the demands of the protesters.

“That was why he (Sanwo-Olu) set up the Judicial Commission of Inquiry. The governor has gone to the home of one of the victims to appeal to them.

“He has put N200m together as part of restitution and compensation for those attacked.”

