EndSARS: Stop killing protesters – Jonathan warns police

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of a number of #EndSARS protesters.

Reacting to the spilling of blood at the protest grounds, the elder statesman told the Police to exercise caution while dealing with demonstrators.

There have been at least 6 fatalities since last the protest against police brutality broke out on Saturday.

Saying that the desire of everyone is for a better Nigeria, he insisted that no Nigerian blood needs to be spilled or life lost during a peaceful protest.

“We may hold different views on national issues, but there is no doubt that most people desire the same thing for Nigeria.

“A place where we can all live out the full potential of our God-given abilities I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times”, Jonathan tweeted.

Protests are continuing across Nigeria as pressure mounts on government to overhaul the police.

