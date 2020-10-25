EndSARS: South-west Govs hit Lagos today

Days after the wanton destruction of properties and killings in Lagos during the violence that trailed the peaceful #EndSARS protest, Governors of Southwest states will on Sunday pay a visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to commiserate with the people and government of the state.

The governors will also be in the state to assess the destruction of government and private properties by hoodlums.

Their visit comes a day after the governor lifted the curfew imposed in the state to curb the mayhem that trailed the #EndSARS protest following the infiltration of the movement by hired thugs.

It also comes a day after Bola Tunubu, national leader of the APC, paid a courtesy visit to the governor to dispel rumours he had been in hiding.

