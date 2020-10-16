EndSARS: Reps provide email, WhatsApp contacts for public complaints

The Joint House of Representatives Committees on Justice, Human Right and Police Affairs, mandated to investigate the alleged extra judicial killing and police brutality, has provided two WhatsApp contacts and an email address for victims of police brutality to send their complaints and experiences.

The Chairman of the joint committees, Rep. Ugonna Ozurigbo, made this know while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, saying the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been invited to appear before it on Thursday, October 22.

He said that the IGP is expected to appear and answer questions relating to the activities of men and officers of the institution.

Ozurigbo said that the IGP is also expected to produce comprehensive record of disciplinary and judicial actions taken against officers accused of abuse of power in the past five years.

According to the chairman, the IGP is also expected to produce immediate plan for identification and compensation of victims.

Ozurigbo said that the lower chamber resolved to amend existing laws and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to expunge Section 215 (5).

He explained that the amendment is aimed at replacing the section with provisions that ensures judicial review of police actions.

“The mandate of the committee is to ensure compliance with the stated resolutions.

“It is important to note at this juncture, bearing in mind the urgency of the matter at hand, the Joint Committee has swung into action to carry out its mandate by taking the following actions.

“To Invite the IGP to appear before it on Thursday, 22 October; and have commence preparations to conduct public hearings in the six Geopolitical zones of the country.

“We have dedicated WhatsApp platforms on (09130248644, 09075619076) and E-MAIL [email protected] for victims affected by police brutality families of deceased victims and those that are unlawfully detained by the operatives of the defunct SARS.

“They are expected to furnish the committee with information that would enable it carry out this all important task,” he said.

