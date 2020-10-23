EndSARS: ‘Replace Lekki Toll gate with statue of everyone killed by soldiers’ – Dr Betta Edu

Cross River State Health Commissioner, Dr Betta Edu has suggested that the Lekki Toll Gate should be permanently brought down after the deadly shootings by soldiers on October 20.

According to her, it should be replaced with a statue of the #EndSARS protesters who reportedly lost their lives on that fateful night.

Writing on Twitter, she said the victims’ names should be written in bold letters so that they can forever be remembered as heroes who died for a better Nigeria.

She wrote in a tweet:

“Bring down Lekki Toll Gate permanently, build a stature for everyone killed that night! Write their names in bold letters… let us forever remember our heroes who died for a better Nigeria. we will never forget #20:10:2020 #SARMUSTENDNOW #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria.”

Bring down Lekki Toll Gate permanently, build a stature for everyone killed that night! Write their names in bold letters… let us forever remember our heroes who died for a better Nigeria.

we will never forget #20:10:2020 #SARMUSTENDNOW #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria — Betta Edu (@edu_betta) October 22, 2020

Her suggestion is however a long shot as the military has claimed the video of the shootings were photoshopped, while the president, Muhammadu Buhari, didn’t even make reference to the massacre in his national address Thursday night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

