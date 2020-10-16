EndSARS: Protesters to Hold Candle Light Vigil in Honour of Youths Slain by SARS

Come Friday, October 16, 2020, #EndSARS protesters all over the nation will hold a candle light memorial vigil in honour of everyone that has been slain unjustly by SARS operatives.

The event which is scheduled to hold simultaneously in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Enugu will kick off at 7pm at the different locations.

Celebrities like Don Jazzy and other pro #EndSARS individuals, shared the itinerary for the candle light memorial vigil via their social media handles.

As the youths continue to demand for better governance and accountability from leadership, it’s important they remember the sacrifices of those who have died for the cause.

May the souls of all the departed continue to rest in peace and justice be served.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

